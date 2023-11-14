Tuesday's game features the Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) matching up at Bryce Jordan Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-54 victory for heavily favored Penn State according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Penn State 77, Saint Francis (PA) 54

Spread & Total Prediction for Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA)

Computer Predicted Spread: Penn State (-22.9)

Penn State (-22.9) Computer Predicted Total: 131.8

Penn State Performance Insights

With 72.2 points scored per game and 68.2 points allowed last season, Penn State was 162nd in the nation offensively and 120th on defense.

The Nittany Lions grabbed 30.0 rebounds per game and conceded 32.8 boards last season, ranking 278th and 288th, respectively, in college basketball.

Penn State was 128th in the nation in assists (13.7 per game) last year.

Last year, the Nittany Lions were fourth-best in the nation in 3-point makes (10.4 per game), and ninth-best in 3-point percentage (38.7%).

Giving up 7.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.7% from beyond the arc last year, Penn State was 177th and 110th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

The Nittany Lions took 47.1% percent of their shots from beyond the arc last year, and 52.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 39.4% of the Nittany Lions' baskets were 3-pointers, and 60.6% were 2-pointers.

Saint Francis (PA) Performance Insights

Saint Francis (PA) ranked 144th in the country last season with 73.0 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 282nd with 73.7 points allowed per contest.

Last season the Red Flash averaged 31.2 rebounds per game (220th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Last season Saint Francis (PA) ranked 109th in college basketball in assists, putting up 13.9 per game.

The Red Flash averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 10.3 turnovers per contest (317th-ranked).

With a 37.9% three-point percentage last year, the Red Flash ranked 17th-best in college basketball. They ranked 134th in college basketball by draining 7.7 threes per contest.

Saint Francis (PA) allowed 7.0 threes per game (156th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.0% (120th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Saint Francis (PA) took 64% two-pointers and 36% from three-point land last season. Of the team's baskets, 70.5% were two-pointers and 29.5% were three-pointers.

