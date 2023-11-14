Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BTN
Penn State Top Players (2022-23)
- Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Seth Lundy: 14.2 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Andrew Funk: 12.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Camren Wynter: 8.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Myles Dread: 5.5 PTS, 2.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)
- Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Maxwell Land: 12.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brad McCabe: 6.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Landon Moore: 13.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ronell Giles Jr.: 6.0 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Penn State Rank
|Penn State AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) AVG
|Saint Francis (PA) Rank
|162nd
|72.2
|Points Scored
|73.0
|144th
|120th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|278th
|30.0
|Rebounds
|31.2
|220th
|355th
|5.4
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|272nd
|4th
|10.4
|3pt Made
|7.7
|134th
|128th
|13.7
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|4th
|8.4
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
