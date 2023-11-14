The Penn State Nittany Lions (1-0) will play the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on BTN.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Game Information

Penn State Top Players (2022-23)

Jalen Pickett: 17.7 PTS, 7.4 REB, 6.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

Saint Francis (PA) Top Players (2022-23)

Josh Cohen: 21.8 PTS, 8.3 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Penn State Rank Penn State AVG Saint Francis (PA) AVG Saint Francis (PA) Rank 162nd 72.2 Points Scored 73.0 144th 120th 68.2 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd 278th 30.0 Rebounds 31.2 220th 355th 5.4 Off. Rebounds 7.5 272nd 4th 10.4 3pt Made 7.7 134th 128th 13.7 Assists 13.9 109th 4th 8.4 Turnovers 12.0 200th

