Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) play at Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Where: University Park, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Bryce Jordan Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Penn State vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats
- The Nittany Lions covered the spread 20 times in 37 games last year.
- Saint Francis (PA) covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Penn State
|72.2
|145.2
|68.2
|141.9
|137.2
|Saint Francis (PA)
|73.0
|145.2
|73.7
|141.9
|141.6
Additional Penn State vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.
- Penn State went 9-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.
- The Red Flash put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.
- Saint Francis (PA) put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 11-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Penn State
|20-12-0
|18-14-0
|Saint Francis (PA)
|11-12-0
|14-9-0
Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Penn State
|Saint Francis (PA)
|13-4
|Home Record
|10-5
|4-7
|Away Record
|3-13
|8-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-5-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-7-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|79.3
|68.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.1
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-4-0
