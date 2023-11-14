The Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) and the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-3) play at Bryce Jordan Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. The game has no line set.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: University Park, Pennsylvania

University Park, Pennsylvania Venue: Bryce Jordan Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Penn State vs Saint Francis (PA) Betting Records & Stats

The Nittany Lions covered the spread 20 times in 37 games last year.

Saint Francis (PA) covered 11 times in 23 chances against the spread last season.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Penn State 72.2 145.2 68.2 141.9 137.2 Saint Francis (PA) 73.0 145.2 73.7 141.9 141.6

Additional Penn State vs Saint Francis (PA) Insights & Trends

Last year, the Nittany Lions averaged 72.2 points per game, just 1.5 fewer points than the 73.7 the Red Flash gave up.

Penn State went 9-3 against the spread and 12-2 overall last season when scoring more than 73.7 points.

The Red Flash put up an average of 73.0 points per game last year, only 4.8 more points than the 68.2 the Nittany Lions gave up.

Saint Francis (PA) put together an 8-3 ATS record and an 11-5 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.2 points.

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Penn State 20-12-0 18-14-0 Saint Francis (PA) 11-12-0 14-9-0

Penn State vs. Saint Francis (PA) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Penn State Saint Francis (PA) 13-4 Home Record 10-5 4-7 Away Record 3-13 8-6-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 75.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.3 68.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.1 9-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-5-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-4-0

