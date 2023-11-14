For those looking to wager on the upcoming game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, is Peyton Krebs a player who is a good bet to light the lamp? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Peyton Krebs score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Krebs stats and insights

Krebs is yet to score through 14 games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Krebs has zero points on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (just two per game), the least in the league.

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Krebs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Wild 0 0 0 6:05 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 8:20 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 7:50 Away W 6-4 11/3/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 13:51 Home L 5-1 11/1/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 13:06 Away W 5-2 10/29/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 9:23 Home W 4-0 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 10:36 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 12:07 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:09 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 14:23 Home W 3-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

