On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Rasmus Andersson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Andersson stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.

Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Andersson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:20 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 28:27 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 25:00 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 26:13 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 27:13 Home L 4-3 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 25:05 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 23:52 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 24:07 Away L 3-2 SO 10/14/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 24:09 Away L 5-2 10/11/2023 Jets 1 1 0 21:02 Home W 5-3

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

