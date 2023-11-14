Will Rasmus Andersson Score a Goal Against the Canadiens on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Calgary Flames match up against the Montreal Canadiens. Is Rasmus Andersson going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Rasmus Andersson score a goal against the Canadiens?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Andersson stats and insights
- In two of 10 games this season, Andersson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Canadiens yet this season.
- Andersson has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Andersson averages 1.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.
Canadiens defensive stats
- On defense, the Canadiens are conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
- So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.
Andersson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|22:20
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|28:27
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|11/7/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|25:00
|Home
|W 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Kraken
|1
|1
|0
|26:13
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/1/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|27:13
|Home
|L 4-3
|10/20/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|25:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:52
|Away
|W 4-3
|10/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|24:07
|Away
|L 3-2 SO
|10/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|0
|1
|24:09
|Away
|L 5-2
|10/11/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|21:02
|Home
|W 5-3
Flames vs. Canadiens game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
