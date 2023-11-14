The Calgary Flames, including Rasmus Andersson, will be on the ice Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Montreal Canadiens. If you're considering a wager on Andersson against the Canadiens, we have lots of info to help.

Rasmus Andersson vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Andersson Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Andersson has a plus-minus rating of -1, while averaging 17:40 on the ice per game.

In two of 10 games this year, Andersson has scored a goal, but he's yet to produce two or more goals in the same contest.

In five of 10 games this year, Andersson has registered a point, but he has no games yet with multiple points.

Andersson has an assist in three of 10 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Andersson hits the over on his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 41.7% of Andersson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Andersson Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 10 Games 2 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.