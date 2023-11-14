Rasmus Dahlin and the Buffalo Sabres will face the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Dahlin against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Rasmus Dahlin vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -143)

0.5 points (Over odds: -143) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dahlin Season Stats Insights

Dahlin's plus-minus this season, in 24:23 per game on the ice, is -1.

Dahlin has a goal in three games this year through 15 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Dahlin has a point in 10 of 15 games played this year, with multiple points in one of them.

Dahlin has an assist in seven of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Dahlin has an implied probability of 58.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 52.4% of Dahlin going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Dahlin Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have allowed 28 goals in total (just 2.0 per game), the least in the league.

The team has the NHL's third-best goal differential at +17.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 11 Points 1 3 Goals 0 8 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.