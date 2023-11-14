The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) hit the court against the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
  • TV: Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

San Diego State Stats Insights

  • The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Beach allowed to opponents.
  • In games San Diego State shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 18-4 overall.
  • The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 79th.
  • Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs scored were only 3.2 fewer points than the Beach gave up (74.4).
  • San Diego State had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Long Beach State Stats Insights

  • The Beach's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Aztecs had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • Long Beach State went 16-9 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Beach were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 83rd.
  • The Beach scored 13.0 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Aztecs allowed their opponents to score (63.5).
  • Long Beach State went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

  • San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Aztecs surrendered 5.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than away from home (65.6).
  • In terms of total three-pointers made, San Diego State fared better in home games last season, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% clip in away games.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 78.3.
  • The Beach allowed fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (80.4) last season.
  • At home, Long Beach State drained 4.2 treys per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (4.5). Long Beach State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.2%) than on the road (30.2%) as well.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 CSU Fullerton W 83-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/10/2023 @ BYU L 74-65 Marriott Center
11/14/2023 Long Beach State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/17/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - T-Mobile Arena
11/25/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ Portland L 78-73 Chiles Center
11/11/2023 @ DePaul W 77-73 Wintrust Arena
11/14/2023 @ San Diego State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
11/17/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
11/20/2023 Illinois State - Hertz Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.