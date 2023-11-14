The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) hit the court against the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on MW Network.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California TV: Stadium

San Diego State Stats Insights

The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Beach allowed to opponents.

In games San Diego State shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 18-4 overall.

The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 79th.

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs scored were only 3.2 fewer points than the Beach gave up (74.4).

San Diego State had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.

Long Beach State Stats Insights

The Beach's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Aztecs had given up to their opponents (40.9%).

Long Beach State went 16-9 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.

The Beach were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 83rd.

The Beach scored 13.0 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Aztecs allowed their opponents to score (63.5).

Long Beach State went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.

San Diego State Home & Away Comparison

San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Aztecs surrendered 5.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than away from home (65.6).

In terms of total three-pointers made, San Diego State fared better in home games last season, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% clip in away games.

Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison

At home, Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 78.3.

The Beach allowed fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (80.4) last season.

At home, Long Beach State drained 4.2 treys per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (4.5). Long Beach State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.2%) than on the road (30.2%) as well.

San Diego State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Fullerton W 83-57 Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/10/2023 @ BYU L 74-65 Marriott Center 11/14/2023 Long Beach State - Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl 11/17/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) - T-Mobile Arena 11/25/2023 Cal - JSerra Pavilion

Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule