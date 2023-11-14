How to Watch San Diego State vs. Long Beach State on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) hit the court against the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on MW Network.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- TV: Stadium
San Diego State Stats Insights
- The Aztecs shot 43.8% from the field last season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% the Beach allowed to opponents.
- In games San Diego State shot better than 42.2% from the field, it went 18-4 overall.
- The Beach ranked fourth in rebounding in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 79th.
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs scored were only 3.2 fewer points than the Beach gave up (74.4).
- San Diego State had an 11-0 record last season when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Long Beach State Stats Insights
- The Beach's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.6 percentage points higher than the Aztecs had given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- Long Beach State went 16-9 when it shot better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Beach were the fourth-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aztecs finished 83rd.
- The Beach scored 13.0 more points per game last year (76.5) than the Aztecs allowed their opponents to score (63.5).
- Long Beach State went 12-3 last season when allowing fewer than 71.2 points.
San Diego State Home & Away Comparison
- San Diego State posted 75.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 68.9 points per game away from home, a difference of 6.5 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Aztecs surrendered 5.2 fewer points per game (60.4) than away from home (65.6).
- In terms of total three-pointers made, San Diego State fared better in home games last season, averaging 8.2 per game, compared to 7.5 in road games. Meanwhile, it posted a 37.4% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 38.7% clip in away games.
Long Beach State Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Long Beach State scored 77.1 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 78.3.
- The Beach allowed fewer points at home (68.9 per game) than away (80.4) last season.
- At home, Long Beach State drained 4.2 treys per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (4.5). Long Beach State's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (28.2%) than on the road (30.2%) as well.
San Diego State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Fullerton
|W 83-57
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/10/2023
|@ BYU
|L 74-65
|Marriott Center
|11/14/2023
|Long Beach State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/25/2023
|Cal
|-
|JSerra Pavilion
Long Beach State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ Portland
|L 78-73
|Chiles Center
|11/11/2023
|@ DePaul
|W 77-73
|Wintrust Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ San Diego State
|-
|Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|11/17/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|11/20/2023
|Illinois State
|-
|Hertz Arena
