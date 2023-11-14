The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) face the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Long Beach State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Diego State Moneyline Long Beach State Moneyline BetMGM San Diego State (-13.5) 147.5 -1200 +725

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends (2022-23)

San Diego State covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.

Aztecs games went over the point total 15 out of 36 times last season.

Long Beach State compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.

A total of 15 of the Beach's games last year hit the over.

San Diego State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Bookmakers rate San Diego State much higher (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (194th).

The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

