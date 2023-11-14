San Diego State vs. Long Beach State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) face the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the San Diego State vs. Long Beach State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|San Diego State Moneyline
|Long Beach State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|San Diego State (-13.5)
|147.5
|-1200
|+725
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Betting Trends (2022-23)
- San Diego State covered 19 times in 36 matchups with a spread last season.
- Aztecs games went over the point total 15 out of 36 times last season.
- Long Beach State compiled a 13-16-0 ATS record last season.
- A total of 15 of the Beach's games last year hit the over.
San Diego State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +8000
- Bookmakers rate San Diego State much higher (40th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (194th).
- The implied probability of San Diego State winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.
