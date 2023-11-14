Tuesday's contest at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl has the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) squaring off against the San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) at 10:00 PM (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a victory for Long Beach State by a score of 75-70, who is slightly favored by our model.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Info & Odds

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Score Prediction

Prediction: Long Beach State 75, San Diego State 70

Spread & Total Prediction for San Diego State vs. Long Beach State

Computer Predicted Spread: Long Beach State (-4.7)

Long Beach State (-4.7) Computer Predicted Total: 145.0

San Diego State Performance Insights

On offense, San Diego State was the 186th-ranked team in the country (71.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 27th (63.5 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Aztecs were 79th in the nation in rebounds (33.4 per game) last season. They were 51st in rebounds allowed (28.9 per game).

San Diego State was 186th in the country in assists (12.9 per game) last year.

The Aztecs were 229th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.9 per game) and 146th in 3-point percentage (34.8%) last season.

Defensively, San Diego State was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 6.2 last year. It was fourth-best in 3-point percentage allowed at 28.4%.

Last season, San Diego State took 34.6% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.4% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.5% of San Diego State's baskets were 3-pointers, and 72.5% were 2-pointers.

Long Beach State Performance Insights

With 76.5 points per game on offense, Long Beach State was 62nd in the nation last season. At the other end of the court, it surrendered 74.4 points per contest, which ranked 299th in college basketball.

The Beach ranked fourth-best in the nation by grabbing 37.3 boards per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 222nd in college basketball (31.8 allowed per contest).

Long Beach State put up 15.0 dimes per game, which ranked them 49th in the country.

Last season the Beach committed 13.8 turnovers per game (327th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 13.0 turnovers per contest (95th-ranked).

It was rough sledding for the Beach in terms of three-pointers, as they recorded just 4.4 made threes per game (0-worst in college basketball) and made just 29.6% of their attempted three-pointers (eighth-worst).

Long Beach State surrendered 8.4 treys per game (312th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing a 33.7% three-point percentage (178th-ranked).

When it comes to shot breakdown, Long Beach State took 76.3% two-pointers (accounting for 84.6% of the team's buckets) and 23.7% three-pointers (15.4%).

