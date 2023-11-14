San Diego State vs. Long Beach State November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- TV: MW Network
San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)
- Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)
- Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|San Diego State Rank
|San Diego State AVG
|Long Beach State AVG
|Long Beach State Rank
|186th
|71.2
|Points Scored
|76.5
|62nd
|27th
|63.5
|Points Allowed
|74.4
|299th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|37.3
|4th
|83rd
|9.6
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|16th
|229th
|6.9
|3pt Made
|4.4
|359th
|186th
|12.9
|Assists
|15.0
|49th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.8
|327th
