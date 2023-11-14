The San Diego State Aztecs (1-0) play the Long Beach State Beach (0-1) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Game Information

San Diego State Top Players (2022-23)

Matt Bradley: 12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.6 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Lamont Butler: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Darrion Trammell: 9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Nathan Mensah: 6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK

6.0 PTS, 5.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.6 BLK Jaedon LeDee: 7.9 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Long Beach State Top Players (2022-23)

Lassina Traore: 12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.9 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Aboubacar Traore: 10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Marcus Tsohonis: 14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.1 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Jadon Jones: 8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

8.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK AJ George: 8.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

San Diego State Rank San Diego State AVG Long Beach State AVG Long Beach State Rank 186th 71.2 Points Scored 76.5 62nd 27th 63.5 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 79th 33.4 Rebounds 37.3 4th 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 11.0 16th 229th 6.9 3pt Made 4.4 359th 186th 12.9 Assists 15.0 49th 72nd 10.8 Turnovers 13.8 327th

