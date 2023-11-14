The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) take the floor at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

San Diego State vs Long Beach State Betting Records & Stats

The Aztecs covered the spread 19 times in 39 games last season.

Long Beach State covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total San Diego State 71.2 147.7 63.5 137.9 137.8 Long Beach State 76.5 147.7 74.4 137.9 145.2

Additional San Diego State vs Long Beach State Insights & Trends

Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs recorded were just 3.2 fewer points than the Beach allowed (74.4).

When San Diego State put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.

The Beach scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 13.0 more points than the 63.5 the Aztecs gave up.

When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Long Beach State went 13-13 against the spread and 17-13 overall.

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) San Diego State 19-17-0 15-21-0 Long Beach State 13-16-0 15-14-0

San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

San Diego State Long Beach State 15-1 Home Record 9-5 8-2 Away Record 6-9 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 4-7-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 7-7-0 75.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.1 68.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 78.3 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 3-8-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 11-3-0

