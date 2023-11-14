San Diego State vs. Long Beach State: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 17 San Diego State Aztecs (1-1) and the Long Beach State Beach (1-1) take the floor at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no set line.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: San Diego, California
- Venue: Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
San Diego State vs Long Beach State Betting Records & Stats
- The Aztecs covered the spread 19 times in 39 games last season.
- Long Beach State covered 13 times in 29 chances against the spread last year.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|San Diego State
|71.2
|147.7
|63.5
|137.9
|137.8
|Long Beach State
|76.5
|147.7
|74.4
|137.9
|145.2
Additional San Diego State vs Long Beach State Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Aztecs recorded were just 3.2 fewer points than the Beach allowed (74.4).
- When San Diego State put up more than 74.4 points last season, it went 7-3 against the spread and 11-0 overall.
- The Beach scored an average of 76.5 points per game last year, 13.0 more points than the 63.5 the Aztecs gave up.
- When it scored more than 63.5 points last season, Long Beach State went 13-13 against the spread and 17-13 overall.
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|San Diego State
|19-17-0
|15-21-0
|Long Beach State
|13-16-0
|15-14-0
San Diego State vs. Long Beach State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|San Diego State
|Long Beach State
|15-1
|Home Record
|9-5
|8-2
|Away Record
|6-9
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-7-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-7-0
|75.4
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|77.1
|68.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|78.3
|6-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|3-8-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|11-3-0
