How to Watch Stanford vs. Santa Clara on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Stanford Stats Insights
- The Cardinal made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Stanford had a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 32nd.
- Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Broncos gave up (73.1).
- When Stanford put up more than 73.1 points last season, it went 9-1.
Santa Clara Stats Insights
- The Broncos' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal gave up to their opponents (44.3%).
- Last season, Santa Clara had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinal finished 109th.
- The Broncos scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
- Santa Clara had an 11-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.
Stanford Home & Away Comparison
- Stanford put up 73.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
- The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.
- At home, Stanford averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.0) than away from home (7.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).
Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison
- Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.2 on the road.
- The Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.
- At home, Santa Clara made 8.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Santa Clara's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%) too.
Stanford Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|CSU Northridge
|W 88-79
|Maples Pavilion
|11/10/2023
|Sacramento State
|W 91-73
|Maples Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Santa Clara
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Eastern Washington
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Imperial Arena
Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2023
|Utah Tech
|W 77-69
|Leavey Center
|11/11/2023
|Saint Francis (PA)
|W 82-59
|Leavey Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Stanford
|-
|Maples Pavilion
|11/18/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|Leavey Center
|11/20/2023
|Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Leavey Center
