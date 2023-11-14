The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Stanford Stats Insights

  • The Cardinal made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Stanford had a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 32nd.
  • Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Broncos gave up (73.1).
  • When Stanford put up more than 73.1 points last season, it went 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Stats Insights

  • The Broncos' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal gave up to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Last season, Santa Clara had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinal finished 109th.
  • The Broncos scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.
  • Santa Clara had an 11-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

  • Stanford put up 73.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.
  • The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.
  • At home, Stanford averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.0) than away from home (7.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

  • Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.2 on the road.
  • The Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.
  • At home, Santa Clara made 8.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Santa Clara's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 CSU Northridge W 88-79 Maples Pavilion
11/10/2023 Sacramento State W 91-73 Maples Pavilion
11/14/2023 Santa Clara - Maples Pavilion
11/17/2023 Eastern Washington - Maples Pavilion
11/22/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Utah Tech W 77-69 Leavey Center
11/11/2023 Saint Francis (PA) W 82-59 Leavey Center
11/14/2023 @ Stanford - Maples Pavilion
11/18/2023 SE Louisiana - Leavey Center
11/20/2023 Mississippi Valley State - Leavey Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.