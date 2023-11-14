The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Stanford Stats Insights

The Cardinal made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.8 percentage points higher than the Broncos allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Stanford had a 12-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Cardinal were the 171st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Broncos finished 32nd.

Last year, the Cardinal averaged only 2.8 fewer points per game (70.3) than the Broncos gave up (73.1).

When Stanford put up more than 73.1 points last season, it went 9-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Santa Clara Stats Insights

The Broncos' 45.4% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.1 percentage points higher than the Cardinal gave up to their opponents (44.3%).

Last season, Santa Clara had a 14-3 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.3% from the field.

The Broncos were the 32nd-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, and the Cardinal finished 109th.

The Broncos scored an average of 76.9 points per game last year, 8.5 more points than the 68.4 the Cardinal allowed.

Santa Clara had an 11-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 70.3 points.

Stanford Home & Away Comparison

Stanford put up 73.3 points per game at home last year. On the road, it averaged 69.2 points per contest.

The Cardinal ceded 64.3 points per game at home last year, compared to 75.3 in away games.

At home, Stanford averaged 1.1 more treys per game (9.0) than away from home (7.9). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.9%) compared to in away games (36.6%).

Santa Clara Home & Away Comparison

Santa Clara averaged 75.0 points per game at home last season, and 81.2 on the road.

The Broncos conceded 69.9 points per game at home last season, and 79.1 on the road.

At home, Santa Clara made 8.2 treys per game last season, 0.6 fewer than it averaged away (8.8). Santa Clara's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (36.5%) than away (40.5%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stanford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 CSU Northridge W 88-79 Maples Pavilion 11/10/2023 Sacramento State W 91-73 Maples Pavilion 11/14/2023 Santa Clara - Maples Pavilion 11/17/2023 Eastern Washington - Maples Pavilion 11/22/2023 Arkansas - Imperial Arena

Santa Clara Upcoming Schedule