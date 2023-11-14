Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. Santa Clara matchup.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stanford Moneyline
|Santa Clara Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Stanford (-10.5)
|158.5
|-650
|+450
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Stanford compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Cardinal games.
- Santa Clara won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
- Broncos games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last year.
Stanford Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +25000
- Sportsbooks rate Stanford considerably lower (75th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (55th).
- Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.