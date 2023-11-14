The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. Santa Clara matchup.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California

Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline BetMGM Stanford (-10.5) 158.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends (2022-23)

Stanford compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Cardinal games.

Santa Clara won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

Broncos games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last year.

Stanford Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Sportsbooks rate Stanford considerably lower (75th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (55th).

Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

