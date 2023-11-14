The Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) go up against the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Maples Pavilion. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stanford vs. Santa Clara matchup.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Maples Pavilion in Stanford, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stanford Moneyline Santa Clara Moneyline
BetMGM Stanford (-10.5) 158.5 -650 +450 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Stanford compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times in Cardinal games.
  • Santa Clara won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.
  • Broncos games hit the over 14 out of 27 times last year.

Stanford Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +25000
  • Sportsbooks rate Stanford considerably lower (75th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (55th).
  • Stanford's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.4%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.