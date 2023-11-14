Tuesday's game between the Stanford Cardinal (2-0) and the Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Maples Pavilion has a projected final score of 79-75 based on our computer prediction, with Stanford securing the victory. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM on November 14.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Score Prediction

Prediction: Stanford 79, Santa Clara 75

Spread & Total Prediction for Stanford vs. Santa Clara

Computer Predicted Spread: Stanford (-4.1)

Stanford (-4.1) Computer Predicted Total: 154.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Stanford Performance Insights

Last year, Stanford was 205th in the nation offensively (70.3 points scored per game) and 123rd on defense (68.4 points conceded).

On the boards, the Cardinal were 171st in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game) last season. They were 34th in rebounds allowed (28.4 per game).

At 14.8 assists per game last season, Stanford was 56th in the country.

Beyond the arc, the Cardinal were 92nd in the country in 3-pointers made per game (8.1) last year. They were 69th in 3-point percentage at 36.2%.

Defensively, Stanford was 277th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.0 last season. It was 282nd in 3-point percentage allowed at 35.4%.

Last season, Stanford attempted 60.2% of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 39.8% from beyond it. In terms of makes, 68.1% of Stanford's buckets were 2-pointers, and 31.9% were 3-pointers.

Santa Clara Performance Insights

With 76.9 points per game on offense, Santa Clara ranked 56th in college basketball last year. Defensively, it surrendered 73.1 points per contest, which ranked 267th in college basketball.

The Broncos pulled down 34.9 boards per game (32nd-ranked in college basketball). They ceded 30.6 rebounds per contest (143rd-ranked).

Last year Santa Clara ranked 109th in college basketball in assists, delivering 13.9 per game.

The Broncos averaged 12.0 turnovers per game (200th-ranked in college basketball) this year, while forcing 11.2 turnovers per contest (254th-ranked).

Last season the Broncos drained 8.3 threes per game (74th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 37.0% (36th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara gave up 8.5 treys per game (322nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opposing teams to shoot 35.8% (303rd-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Santa Clara attempted 38.9 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 63.4% of the shots it took (and 70.2% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 22.5 treys per contest, which were 36.6% of its shots (and 29.8% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.