Stanford vs. Santa Clara November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) play the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Stanford Top Players (2022-23)
- Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)
- Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Stanford Rank
|Stanford AVG
|Santa Clara AVG
|Santa Clara Rank
|205th
|70.3
|Points Scored
|76.9
|56th
|123rd
|68.4
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|267th
|171st
|31.9
|Rebounds
|34.9
|32nd
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|9.1
|121st
|92nd
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.3
|74th
|56th
|14.8
|Assists
|13.9
|109th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.0
|200th
