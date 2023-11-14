The Stanford Cardinal (1-0) play the Santa Clara Broncos (1-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Pac-12 Network.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Game Information

Stanford Top Players (2022-23)

Spencer Jones: 14.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ingram Harrison: 10.5 PTS, 5.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Maxime Raynaud: 8.8 PTS, 6.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

Brandon Angel: 9.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Mike Jones: 9.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Santa Clara Top Players (2022-23)

Brandin Podziemski: 19.9 PTS, 8.8 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Keshawn Justice: 13.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Carlos Stewart: 15.2 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Parker Braun: 7.7 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.0 BLK

Jaden Bediako: 6.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.0 BLK

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Stanford Rank Stanford AVG Santa Clara AVG Santa Clara Rank 205th 70.3 Points Scored 76.9 56th 123rd 68.4 Points Allowed 73.1 267th 171st 31.9 Rebounds 34.9 32nd 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 9.1 121st 92nd 8.1 3pt Made 8.3 74th 56th 14.8 Assists 13.9 109th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.0 200th

