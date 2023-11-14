The Stanford Cardinal (2-0) host the Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Stanford, California

Stanford, California Venue: Maples Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Stanford vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinal's record against the spread last season was 14-16-0.

Santa Clara went 14-13-0 ATS last year.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stanford 70.3 147.2 68.4 141.5 136.0 Santa Clara 76.9 147.2 73.1 141.5 149.6

Additional Stanford vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends

Last year, the Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.

Stanford had a 6-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.

The Broncos scored 8.5 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (68.4).

Santa Clara put together a 13-8 ATS record and a 21-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stanford 14-16-0 17-13-0 Santa Clara 14-13-0 14-13-0

Stanford vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stanford Santa Clara 9-6 Home Record 14-5 2-8 Away Record 6-3 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 6-3-0 73.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.0 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 81.2 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 8-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-2-0

