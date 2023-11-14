Stanford vs. Santa Clara: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Stanford Cardinal (2-0) host the Santa Clara Broncos (2-0) at Maples Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. There is no line set for the matchup.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Stanford, California
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Stanford vs Santa Clara Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinal's record against the spread last season was 14-16-0.
- Santa Clara went 14-13-0 ATS last year.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Stanford
|70.3
|147.2
|68.4
|141.5
|136.0
|Santa Clara
|76.9
|147.2
|73.1
|141.5
|149.6
Additional Stanford vs Santa Clara Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Cardinal averaged 70.3 points per game, only 2.8 fewer points than the 73.1 the Broncos gave up.
- Stanford had a 6-2 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall last season when scoring more than 73.1 points.
- The Broncos scored 8.5 more points per game last year (76.9) than the Cardinal allowed their opponents to score (68.4).
- Santa Clara put together a 13-8 ATS record and a 21-4 overall record last season in games it scored more than 68.4 points.
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Stanford
|14-16-0
|17-13-0
|Santa Clara
|14-13-0
|14-13-0
Stanford vs. Santa Clara Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Stanford
|Santa Clara
|9-6
|Home Record
|14-5
|2-8
|Away Record
|6-3
|6-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-3-0
|73.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|75.0
|69.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|81.2
|7-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|4-9-0
|8-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-2-0
