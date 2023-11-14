Will Tage Thompson Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres clash with the Boston Bruins. Is Tage Thompson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Tage Thompson score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)
Thompson stats and insights
- Thompson has scored in five of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- On the power play, Thompson has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Thompson averages 3.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have allowed 28 goals in total (only two per game), the least in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Thompson recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:50
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|21:16
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|20:02
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|1
|0
|21:57
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|3
|1
|2
|17:59
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|22:18
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|3
|2
|1
|14:55
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|22:16
|Home
|L 3-1
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
