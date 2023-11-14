Tage Thompson and the Buffalo Sabres will be in action on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Boston Bruins. Does a bet on Thompson interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Tage Thompson vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -208)

0.5 points (Over odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Thompson Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Thompson has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:28 on the ice per game.

In five of 15 games this season, Thompson has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Thompson has registered a point in a game eight times this year over 15 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Thompson has an assist in five of 15 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Thompson's implied probability to go over his point total is 67.5% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Thompson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 46.5%.

Thompson Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 28 goals in total (just two per game), which ranks first in the NHL for the fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+17) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 15 Games 4 12 Points 2 6 Goals 2 6 Assists 0

