When the New Jersey Devils play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Timo Meier score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)

Meier stats and insights

Meier has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.

Meier averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.

Jets defensive stats

The Jets have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Meier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/10/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 18:36 Home L 4-2 11/7/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 18:29 Away L 6-3 11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-2 11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 19:06 Away L 4-1 11/2/2023 Wild 1 1 0 20:28 Away W 5-3 10/29/2023 Wild 1 0 1 16:37 Home W 4-3 10/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 17:12 Home W 5-4 10/25/2023 Capitals 2 1 1 18:18 Home L 6-4 10/24/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 15:08 Away W 5-2 10/20/2023 Islanders 2 0 2 20:42 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

ESPN+ and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

