Will Timo Meier Score a Goal Against the Jets on November 14?
When the New Jersey Devils play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Timo Meier score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Timo Meier score a goal against the Jets?
Odds to score a goal this game: +185 (Bet $10 to win $18.50 if he scores a goal)
Meier stats and insights
- Meier has scored in four of 13 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also three assists.
- Meier averages 2.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.5%.
Jets defensive stats
- The Jets have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.
Meier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/10/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 4-2
|11/7/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|18:29
|Away
|L 6-3
|11/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-2
|11/3/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:06
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/2/2023
|Wild
|1
|1
|0
|20:28
|Away
|W 5-3
|10/29/2023
|Wild
|1
|0
|1
|16:37
|Home
|W 4-3
|10/27/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|17:12
|Home
|W 5-4
|10/25/2023
|Capitals
|2
|1
|1
|18:18
|Home
|L 6-4
|10/24/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|15:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/20/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|20:42
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
Devils vs. Jets game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
