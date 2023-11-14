On Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, the San Jose Sharks clash with the Florida Panthers. Is Tomas Hertl going to light the lamp in this matchup? Check out the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Tomas Hertl score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Hertl stats and insights

  • In two of 15 games this season, Hertl has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has taken one shot in one game against the Panthers this season, but has not scored.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • Hertl averages 2.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.4%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Panthers defensive stats

  • The Panthers have conceded 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hertl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 20:22 Away L 4-1
11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 5-0
11/9/2023 Oilers 2 1 1 20:26 Home W 3-2
11/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:47 Home W 2-1
11/4/2023 Penguins 2 0 2 21:49 Home L 10-2
11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:04 Home L 10-1
10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:06 Away L 3-1
10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:52 Away L 3-0
10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:27 Away L 6-0
10/24/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:58 Away L 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.