Tomas Hertl and the San Jose Sharks will play the Florida Panthers at 10:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. Looking to wager on Hertl's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Tomas Hertl vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -189) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -105)

Hertl Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Hertl has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 20:48 on the ice per game.

Hertl has a goal in two of 15 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

In seven of 15 games this year, Hertl has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In six of 15 games this year, Hertl has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Hertl has an implied probability of 65.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Hertl has an implied probability of 51.2% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Hertl Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks ninth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 15 Games 3 10 Points 0 2 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

