When the New Jersey Devils square off against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Tomas Nosek find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Tomas Nosek score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Nosek 2022-23 stats and insights

In seven of 66 games last season, Nosek scored -- but just one goal each time.

Nosek produced zero points on the power play last season.

Nosek averaged 0.9 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 10.1%.

Jets 2022-23 defensive stats

Defensively, the Jets were one of the stingiest squads in league play, conceding 224 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank 10th.

The Jets shut out opponents four times last season. They averaged 21.8 hits and 13.6 blocked shots per game.

Devils vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN

