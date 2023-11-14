For those wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Tyler Toffoli a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Will Tyler Toffoli score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Toffoli stats and insights

  • Toffoli has scored in five of 13 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Jets.
  • He has three goals on the power play, and also three assists.
  • He has a 17.0% shooting percentage, attempting 3.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

  • The Jets have conceded 46 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Jets have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 14.7 hits and 12.5 blocked shots per game.

Toffoli recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/10/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:34 Home L 4-2
11/7/2023 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:52 Away L 6-3
11/5/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:51 Away W 4-2
11/3/2023 Blues 0 0 0 16:39 Away L 4-1
11/2/2023 Wild 1 0 1 18:52 Away W 5-3
10/29/2023 Wild 1 1 0 14:50 Home W 4-3
10/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:21 Home W 5-4
10/25/2023 Capitals 3 2 1 18:02 Home L 6-4
10/24/2023 Canadiens 3 3 0 18:38 Away W 5-2
10/20/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 17:00 Away W 5-4 OT

Devils vs. Jets game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

