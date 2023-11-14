Will Tyson Jost Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
The Buffalo Sabres' upcoming game against the Boston Bruins is set for Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyson Jost find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Tyson Jost score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Jost stats and insights
- In one of 11 games this season, Jost scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
- Jost has no points on the power play.
- Jost averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 8.3%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been the stingiest squad in the league by conceding 28 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Jost recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|10:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:08
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|12:50
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|11:16
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|9:37
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|10:01
|Home
|L 3-1
|10/21/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|12:20
|Home
|W 3-1
|10/19/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|10:40
|Home
|L 4-3
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.