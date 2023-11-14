The No. 16 USC Trojans (2-0) battle the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

USC Stats Insights

  • The Trojans shot 45.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
  • In games USC shot higher than 39.7% from the field, it went 21-7 overall.
  • The Anteaters ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball. The Trojans finished 147th.
  • Last year, the Trojans scored 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Anteaters gave up (67.2).
  • USC had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

  • The Anteaters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
  • UC Irvine put together a 20-8 straight up record in games it shot over 39.3% from the field.
  • The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Anteaters ranked 195th.
  • The Anteaters averaged 7.4 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Trojans allowed (67.4).
  • UC Irvine had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

  • At home last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).
  • Defensively the Trojans were worse at home last season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 in road games.
  • Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, UC Irvine put up 76.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged on the road (71.4).
  • The Anteaters allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
  • Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Kansas State W 82-69 T-Mobile Arena
11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 85-59 Galen Center
11/14/2023 UC Irvine - Galen Center
11/19/2023 Brown - Galen Center
11/23/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/7/2023 @ San Jose State L 72-64 Provident Credit Union Event Center
11/11/2023 New Mexico State W 91-74 Bren Events Center
11/14/2023 @ USC - Galen Center
11/17/2023 Occidental - Bren Events Center
11/21/2023 Pepperdine - Dollar Loan Center

