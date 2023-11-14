How to Watch USC vs. UC Irvine on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The No. 16 USC Trojans (2-0) battle the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Kansas vs Kentucky (TBA ET | January 1)
- Iowa vs Creighton (TBA ET | January 1)
- Michigan State vs Duke (TBA ET | January 1)
- Marquette vs Illinois (TBA ET | January 1)
USC Stats Insights
- The Trojans shot 45.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters allowed to opponents.
- In games USC shot higher than 39.7% from the field, it went 21-7 overall.
- The Anteaters ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball. The Trojans finished 147th.
- Last year, the Trojans scored 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Anteaters gave up (67.2).
- USC had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Irvine Stats Insights
- The Anteaters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (39.3%).
- UC Irvine put together a 20-8 straight up record in games it shot over 39.3% from the field.
- The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Anteaters ranked 195th.
- The Anteaters averaged 7.4 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Trojans allowed (67.4).
- UC Irvine had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.
USC Home & Away Comparison
- At home last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).
- Defensively the Trojans were worse at home last season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 in road games.
- Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.
UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison
- At home, UC Irvine put up 76.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged on the road (71.4).
- The Anteaters allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.
- Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Kansas State
|W 82-69
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/9/2023
|CSU Bakersfield
|W 85-59
|Galen Center
|11/14/2023
|UC Irvine
|-
|Galen Center
|11/19/2023
|Brown
|-
|Galen Center
|11/23/2023
|Seton Hall
|-
|LionTree Arena
UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/7/2023
|@ San Jose State
|L 72-64
|Provident Credit Union Event Center
|11/11/2023
|New Mexico State
|W 91-74
|Bren Events Center
|11/14/2023
|@ USC
|-
|Galen Center
|11/17/2023
|Occidental
|-
|Bren Events Center
|11/21/2023
|Pepperdine
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.