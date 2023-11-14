The No. 16 USC Trojans (2-0) battle the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California TV: Pac-12 Networks

USC Stats Insights

The Trojans shot 45.6% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 39.7% the Anteaters allowed to opponents.

In games USC shot higher than 39.7% from the field, it went 21-7 overall.

The Anteaters ranked 61st in rebounding in college basketball. The Trojans finished 147th.

Last year, the Trojans scored 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Anteaters gave up (67.2).

USC had a 17-2 record last season when putting up more than 67.2 points.

UC Irvine Stats Insights

The Anteaters' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 7.2 percentage points higher than the Trojans allowed to their opponents (39.3%).

UC Irvine put together a 20-8 straight up record in games it shot over 39.3% from the field.

The Trojans ranked 231st in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Anteaters ranked 195th.

The Anteaters averaged 7.4 more points per game last year (74.8) than the Trojans allowed (67.4).

UC Irvine had a 19-5 record last season when allowing fewer than 72.5 points.

USC Home & Away Comparison

At home last season, USC averaged 8.0 more points per game (76.2) than it did on the road (68.2).

Defensively the Trojans were worse at home last season, surrendering 66.8 points per game, compared to 66.2 in road games.

Looking at three-pointers, USC performed better in home games last year, sinking 7.1 threes per game with a 35.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.1 threes per game and a 29.8% three-point percentage in away games.

UC Irvine Home & Away Comparison

At home, UC Irvine put up 76.8 points per game last season, 5.4 more than it averaged on the road (71.4).

The Anteaters allowed fewer points at home (65.3 per game) than on the road (69.7) last season.

Beyond the arc, UC Irvine made more trifectas on the road (6.8 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage away (36.5%) than at home (34.9%).

USC Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 Kansas State W 82-69 T-Mobile Arena 11/9/2023 CSU Bakersfield W 85-59 Galen Center 11/14/2023 UC Irvine - Galen Center 11/19/2023 Brown - Galen Center 11/23/2023 Seton Hall - LionTree Arena

UC Irvine Upcoming Schedule