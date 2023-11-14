USC vs. UC Irvine: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 11:29 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The USC Trojans (2-0) play the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. UC Irvine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
- Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network
USC vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|USC Moneyline
|UC Irvine Moneyline
|BetMGM
|USC (-13.5)
|148.5
|-1200
|+725
USC vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)
- USC covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.
- The Trojans and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.
- UC Irvine put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.
- In Anteaters games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
USC Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), USC is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 269th, according to computer rankings.
- USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.
UC Irvine Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- UC Irvine, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (84th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (250th).
- The implied probability of UC Irvine winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
