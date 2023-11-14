The USC Trojans (2-0) play the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the USC vs. UC Irvine matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Galen Center in Los Angeles, California

Galen Center in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

USC vs. UC Irvine Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total USC Moneyline UC Irvine Moneyline BetMGM USC (-13.5) 148.5 -1200 +725 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC vs. UC Irvine Betting Trends (2022-23)

USC covered 15 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

The Trojans and their opponents combined to hit the over 15 out of 30 times last season.

UC Irvine put together a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

In Anteaters games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

USC Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4000), USC is 22nd-best in college basketball. It is way below that, 269th, according to computer rankings.

USC's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

UC Irvine Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 UC Irvine, based on its national championship odds (+50000), ranks significantly better (84th in college basketball) than it does in our computer ranking (250th).

The implied probability of UC Irvine winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

