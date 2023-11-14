Tuesday's game at Galen Center has the USC Trojans (2-0) going head to head against the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) at 11:00 PM ET on November 14. Our computer prediction projects a 79-70 victory for USC, who are favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

USC vs. UC Irvine Game Info & Odds

USC vs. UC Irvine Score Prediction

Prediction: USC 79, UC Irvine 70

Spread & Total Prediction for USC vs. UC Irvine

Computer Predicted Spread: USC (-9.0)

USC (-9.0) Computer Predicted Total: 149.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

USC Performance Insights

USC scored 72.5 points per game and allowed 67.4 last season, ranking them 157th in the country on offense and 96th defensively.

On the boards, the Trojans were 147th in the nation in rebounds (32.2 per game) last year. They were 247th in rebounds allowed (32.1 per game).

Last season USC was ranked 143rd in the country in assists with 13.5 per game.

The Trojans were 274th in college basketball in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 162nd in 3-point percentage (34.5%) last season.

Last season, USC was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (7.4 per game) and 149th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

The Trojans took 67% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 33% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 75% of the Trojans' baskets were 2-pointers, and 25% were 3-pointers.

UC Irvine Performance Insights

With 74.8 points per game on offense, UC Irvine was 101st in the country last season. On defense, it allowed 67.2 points per contest, which ranked 88th in college basketball.

The Anteaters were 61st in the nation with 33.8 boards per game. Meanwhile, they ranked 155th with 30.8 rebounds allowed per game.

UC Irvine ranked 62nd in college basketball with 14.7 assists per game.

The Anteaters averaged 11.7 turnovers per game (160th-ranked in college basketball). They forced 12.2 turnovers per contest (155th-ranked).

The Anteaters drained 7.1 threes per game last season (210th-ranked in college basketball), and they owned a 37.7% three-point percentage (22nd-best).

UC Irvine was 100th in the nation with 6.6 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

When it comes to shot breakdown, UC Irvine took 68.5% two-pointers (accounting for 74.5% of the team's baskets) and 31.5% from beyond the arc (25.5%).

