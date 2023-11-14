USC vs. UC Irvine November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The USC Trojans (2-0) play the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
USC vs. UC Irvine Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
USC Top Players (2022-23)
- Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)
- Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
USC vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|USC Rank
|USC AVG
|UC Irvine AVG
|UC Irvine Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|74.8
|101st
|96th
|67.4
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|88th
|147th
|32.2
|Rebounds
|33.8
|61st
|231st
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|195th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|7.1
|210th
|143rd
|13.5
|Assists
|14.7
|62nd
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|11.7
|160th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.