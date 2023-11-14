The USC Trojans (2-0) play the UC Irvine Anteaters (0-1) at 11:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This clash is available on Pac-12 Network.

USC vs. UC Irvine Game Information

USC Top Players (2022-23)

Drew Peterson: 13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.2 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.7 BLK Boogie Ellis: 17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

17.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Kobe Johnson: 9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Tre White: 9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joshua Morgan: 7.0 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.2 BLK

UC Irvine Top Players (2022-23)

Dawson Baker: 15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

15.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK DJ Davis: 15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.0 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Devin Tillis: 7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

7.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Pierre Crockrell II: 5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.0 PTS, 2.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Bent Leuchten: 9.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

USC vs. UC Irvine Stat Comparison (2022-23)

USC Rank USC AVG UC Irvine AVG UC Irvine Rank 157th 72.5 Points Scored 74.8 101st 96th 67.4 Points Allowed 67.2 88th 147th 32.2 Rebounds 33.8 61st 231st 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.4 195th 274th 6.5 3pt Made 7.1 210th 143rd 13.5 Assists 14.7 62nd 175th 11.8 Turnovers 11.7 160th

