The No. 21 USC Trojans (2-0) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) hit the court at Galen Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no line set.

USC vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Galen Center

USC vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats

The Trojans were 15-15-0 against the spread last year.

UC Irvine compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.

USC vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total USC 72.5 147.3 67.4 134.6 137.9 UC Irvine 74.8 147.3 67.2 134.6 137.4

Additional USC vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends

Last year, the Trojans put up 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Anteaters gave up (67.2).

USC went 11-5 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

The Anteaters put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed.

When it scored more than 67.4 points last season, UC Irvine went 14-5 against the spread and 19-4 overall.

USC vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) USC 15-15-0 15-15-0 UC Irvine 15-14-0 17-12-0

USC vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

USC UC Irvine 15-2 Home Record 11-4 5-5 Away Record 9-7 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 76.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.8 68.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.4 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-2-0 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-8-0

