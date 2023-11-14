USC vs. UC Irvine: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The No. 21 USC Trojans (2-0) and the UC Irvine Anteaters (1-1) hit the court at Galen Center on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The matchup has no line set.
USC vs. UC Irvine Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- TV: Pac-12 Network
- Where: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Galen Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
USC vs UC Irvine Betting Records & Stats
- The Trojans were 15-15-0 against the spread last year.
- UC Irvine compiled a 15-14-0 ATS record last season.
USC vs. UC Irvine Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|USC
|72.5
|147.3
|67.4
|134.6
|137.9
|UC Irvine
|74.8
|147.3
|67.2
|134.6
|137.4
Additional USC vs UC Irvine Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Trojans put up 5.3 more points per game (72.5) than the Anteaters gave up (67.2).
- USC went 11-5 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.
- The Anteaters put up an average of 74.8 points per game last year, 7.4 more points than the 67.4 the Trojans allowed.
- When it scored more than 67.4 points last season, UC Irvine went 14-5 against the spread and 19-4 overall.
USC vs. UC Irvine Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|USC
|15-15-0
|15-15-0
|UC Irvine
|15-14-0
|17-12-0
USC vs. UC Irvine Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|USC
|UC Irvine
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-4
|5-5
|Away Record
|9-7
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-6-0
|76.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.8
|68.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71.4
|8-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|10-2-0
|4-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-8-0
