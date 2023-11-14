How to Watch Utah State vs. Southern Utah on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) go up against the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- TV: MW Network
Utah State Stats Insights
- The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Thunderbirds allowed to opponents.
- Utah State had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 96th.
- Last year, the Aggies recorded only 3.5 more points per game (78.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).
- Utah State went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.
Southern Utah Stats Insights
- The Thunderbirds' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
- Southern Utah went 17-4 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
- The Thunderbirds were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 280th.
- The Thunderbirds' 82.8 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
- Southern Utah had a 17-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.
Utah State Home & Away Comparison
- Utah State scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 75.0 points per contest.
- The Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage in road games.
Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Southern Utah put up 92.8 points per game last season, 19.0 more than it averaged away (73.8).
- In 2022-23, the Thunderbirds conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.8).
- At home, Southern Utah drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Southern Utah's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).
Utah State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|South Dakota Mines
|W 101-48
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/11/2023
|@ Bradley
|L 72-66
|Carver Arena
|11/14/2023
|Southern Utah
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/19/2023
|Marshall
|-
|John Gray Gymnasium
|11/28/2023
|@ Saint Louis
|-
|Chaifetz Arena
Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|@ CSU Bakersfield
|L 73-72
|Icardo Center
|11/9/2023
|Life Pacific
|W 108-73
|America First Event Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Utah State
|-
|Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|11/21/2023
|@ Louisiana Tech
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
|11/22/2023
|Texas State
|-
|Thomas Assembly Center
