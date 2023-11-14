The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) go up against the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah State Stats Insights

  • The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Thunderbirds allowed to opponents.
  • Utah State had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 96th.
  • Last year, the Aggies recorded only 3.5 more points per game (78.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).
  • Utah State went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Southern Utah Stats Insights

  • The Thunderbirds' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).
  • Southern Utah went 17-4 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.
  • The Thunderbirds were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 280th.
  • The Thunderbirds' 82.8 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.
  • Southern Utah had a 17-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison

  • Utah State scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 75.0 points per contest.
  • The Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

  • At home, Southern Utah put up 92.8 points per game last season, 19.0 more than it averaged away (73.8).
  • In 2022-23, the Thunderbirds conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.8).
  • At home, Southern Utah drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Southern Utah's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 South Dakota Mines W 101-48 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/11/2023 @ Bradley L 72-66 Carver Arena
11/14/2023 Southern Utah - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/19/2023 Marshall - John Gray Gymnasium
11/28/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 @ CSU Bakersfield L 73-72 Icardo Center
11/9/2023 Life Pacific W 108-73 America First Event Center
11/14/2023 @ Utah State - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
11/21/2023 @ Louisiana Tech - Thomas Assembly Center
11/22/2023 Texas State - Thomas Assembly Center

