The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) go up against the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Utah State Stats Insights

The Aggies shot 48.0% from the field last season, 4.0 percentage points higher than the 44.0% the Thunderbirds allowed to opponents.

Utah State had a 22-1 straight-up record in games it shot better than 44.0% from the field.

The Thunderbirds ranked 20th in rebounding in college basketball. The Aggies finished 96th.

Last year, the Aggies recorded only 3.5 more points per game (78.2) than the Thunderbirds gave up (74.7).

Utah State went 21-1 last season when scoring more than 74.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Southern Utah Stats Insights

The Thunderbirds' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field last season was 4.2 percentage points higher than the Aggies allowed to their opponents (42.3%).

Southern Utah went 17-4 when it shot higher than 42.3% from the field.

The Thunderbirds were the 20th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Aggies finished 280th.

The Thunderbirds' 82.8 points per game last year were 12.9 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies allowed to opponents.

Southern Utah had a 17-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 78.2 points.

Utah State Home & Away Comparison

Utah State scored 81.3 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 75.0 points per contest.

The Aggies gave up 69.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in away games (72.8).

When it comes to three-pointers, Utah State fared better at home last year, averaging 10.1 threes per game with a 42.0% three-point percentage, compared to 9.3 threes per game and a 38.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Southern Utah Home & Away Comparison

At home, Southern Utah put up 92.8 points per game last season, 19.0 more than it averaged away (73.8).

In 2022-23, the Thunderbirds conceded 6.4 fewer points per game at home (70.4) than on the road (76.8).

At home, Southern Utah drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged on the road (7.6). Southern Utah's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (38.5%) than away (33.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Utah State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/6/2023 South Dakota Mines W 101-48 Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 11/11/2023 @ Bradley L 72-66 Carver Arena 11/14/2023 Southern Utah - Dee Glen Smith Spectrum 11/19/2023 Marshall - John Gray Gymnasium 11/28/2023 @ Saint Louis - Chaifetz Arena

Southern Utah Upcoming Schedule