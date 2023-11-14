Utah State vs. Southern Utah: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 14
The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) take on the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Southern Utah matchup.
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Utah State Moneyline
|Southern Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Utah State (-15.5)
|146.5
|-
|-
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Utah State went 20-10-0 ATS last season.
- Last season, 17 Aggies games went over the point total.
- Southern Utah went 15-13-0 ATS last season.
- In Thunderbirds games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.
Utah State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- Utah State is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).
- Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
