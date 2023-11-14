The Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) take on the Utah State Aggies (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. It tips at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Utah State vs. Southern Utah matchup.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan, Utah

How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Utah State Moneyline Southern Utah Moneyline BetMGM Utah State (-15.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Betting Trends (2022-23)

Utah State went 20-10-0 ATS last season.

Last season, 17 Aggies games went over the point total.

Southern Utah went 15-13-0 ATS last season.

In Thunderbirds games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Utah State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Utah State is 84th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (16th-best).

Utah State's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

