Tuesday's contest between the Utah State Aggies (1-1) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 95-46 and heavily favors Utah State to secure the victory. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Score Prediction

Prediction: Utah State 95, Southern Utah 46

Spread & Total Prediction for Utah State vs. Southern Utah

Computer Predicted Spread: Utah State (-49.4)

Utah State (-49.4) Computer Predicted Total: 141.5

Utah State Performance Insights

On offense, Utah State was the 32nd-ranked squad in the country (78.2 points per game) last season. On defense, it was 169th (69.9 points allowed per game).

Last year, the Aggies were 96th in the nation in rebounds (33.1 per game) and 43rd in rebounds conceded (28.7).

Utah State was ninth-best in the nation in assists (16.7 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Aggies were 22nd-best in college basketball in 3-pointers made per game at 9.3 last year. And they were ninth-best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

Utah State was 140th in the country in 3-pointers conceded (6.9 per game) and 247th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.7%) last year.

The Aggies took 42.6% percent of their shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 57.4% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 34.3% of the Aggies' buckets were 3-pointers, and 65.7% were 2-pointers.

Southern Utah Performance Insights

Southern Utah ceded 74.7 points per game last year (306th-ranked in college basketball), but it really thrived on offense, averaging 82.8 points per game (fourth-best).

The Thunderbirds ranked 20th-best in the country by grabbing 35.6 rebounds per game. In terms of rebounds allowed, they ranked 192nd in college basketball (31.5 allowed per contest).

Southern Utah ranked 169th in college basketball with 13.1 assists per contest.

The Thunderbirds committed 12.8 turnovers per game (272nd-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (54th-ranked).

The Thunderbirds drained 8.5 treys per game (60th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 35.3% shooting percentage (108th-ranked) from downtown.

Southern Utah ranked 252nd in the country with 7.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 247th with a 34.7% shooting percentage allowed from beyond the arc.

Southern Utah took 61.2% two-pointers and 38.8% from beyond the arc last year. Of the team's buckets, 70.6% were two-pointers and 29.4% were three-pointers.

