Utah State vs. Southern Utah November 14 Tickets & Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (1-0) will play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Utah State Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)
- Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Utah State Rank
|Utah State AVG
|Southern Utah AVG
|Southern Utah Rank
|32nd
|78.2
|Points Scored
|82.8
|4th
|169th
|69.9
|Points Allowed
|74.7
|306th
|96th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|35.6
|20th
|280th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|9.3
|105th
|22nd
|9.3
|3pt Made
|8.5
|60th
|9th
|16.7
|Assists
|13.1
|169th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|12.8
|272nd
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.