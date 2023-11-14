The Utah State Aggies (1-0) will play the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. This contest is available on MW Network.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Utah State Top Players (2022-23)

Steven Ashworth: 16.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Taylor Funk: 13.4 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Max Shulga: 12.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.0 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

Daniel Akin: 12.0 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sean Bairstow: 10.3 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Southern Utah Top Players (2022-23)

Tevian Jones: 17.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Harrison Butler: 11.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.4 BLK

Maizen Fausett: 12.0 PTS, 6.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Jason Spurgin: 10.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK

Drake Allen: 11.0 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Utah State Rank Utah State AVG Southern Utah AVG Southern Utah Rank 32nd 78.2 Points Scored 82.8 4th 169th 69.9 Points Allowed 74.7 306th 96th 33.1 Rebounds 35.6 20th 280th 7.3 Off. Rebounds 9.3 105th 22nd 9.3 3pt Made 8.5 60th 9th 16.7 Assists 13.1 169th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 12.8 272nd

