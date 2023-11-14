The Utah State Aggies (1-1) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) take the floor at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Logan, Utah

Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Utah State vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats

Against the spread, the Aggies were 20-10-0 last season.

Southern Utah compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Utah State 78.2 161 69.9 144.6 144.7 Southern Utah 82.8 161 74.7 144.6 148.8

Additional Utah State vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends

Last year, the Aggies put up 78.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 74.7 the Thunderbirds allowed.

When Utah State put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 15-4 against the spread and 21-1 overall.

The Thunderbirds scored an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies gave up to opponents.

Southern Utah went 11-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Utah State 20-10-0 17-13-0 Southern Utah 15-13-0 15-13-0

Utah State vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Utah State Southern Utah 14-2 Home Record 13-2 6-4 Away Record 5-8 10-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 81.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 92.8 75.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-7-0

