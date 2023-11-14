Utah State vs. Southern Utah: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 14
The Utah State Aggies (1-1) and the Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-1) take the floor at Dee Glen Smith Spectrum on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network. The matchup has no line set.
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
- Where: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Dee Glen Smith Spectrum
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Utah State vs Southern Utah Betting Records & Stats
- Against the spread, the Aggies were 20-10-0 last season.
- Southern Utah compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread last year.
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Utah State
|78.2
|161
|69.9
|144.6
|144.7
|Southern Utah
|82.8
|161
|74.7
|144.6
|148.8
Additional Utah State vs Southern Utah Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Aggies put up 78.2 points per game, only 3.5 more points than the 74.7 the Thunderbirds allowed.
- When Utah State put up more than 74.7 points last season, it went 15-4 against the spread and 21-1 overall.
- The Thunderbirds scored an average of 82.8 points per game last year, 12.9 more points than the 69.9 the Aggies gave up to opponents.
- Southern Utah went 11-7 against the spread and 17-7 overall when it scored more than 69.9 points last season.
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Utah State
|20-10-0
|17-13-0
|Southern Utah
|15-13-0
|15-13-0
Utah State vs. Southern Utah Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Utah State
|Southern Utah
|14-2
|Home Record
|13-2
|6-4
|Away Record
|5-8
|10-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|5-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-6-0
|81.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|92.8
|75.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|7-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-7-0
