On Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Victor Olofsson going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Victor Olofsson score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Olofsson stats and insights

Olofsson is yet to score through nine games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.

Olofsson has picked up one assist on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest unit in the league by conceding 28 total goals (two per game).

So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Olofsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 12:04 Away L 4-0 11/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 9:11 Away L 3-2 OT 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 8:42 Away W 6-4 10/27/2023 Devils 0 0 0 9:50 Away L 5-4 10/24/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:41 Away W 6-4 10/23/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 11:52 Home L 3-1 10/21/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:48 Home W 3-1 10/14/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:36 Away L 3-2 10/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:39 Home L 5-1

Sabres vs. Bruins game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN

