In the upcoming matchup versus the Montreal Canadiens, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Walker Duehr to light the lamp for the Calgary Flames? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Will Walker Duehr score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Duehr stats and insights

Duehr has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Duehr has no points on the power play.

He takes 0.6 shots per game, and converts 12.5% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have conceded 51 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Duehr recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/7/2023 Predators 0 0 0 5:52 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 5:52 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 7:23 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:48 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 10:27 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 9:12 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 8:15 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 8:34 Away L 3-1 10/19/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 10:01 Away W 4-3 10/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:56 Away L 3-2 SO

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

