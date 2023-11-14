The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will William Eklund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will William Eklund score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Eklund stats and insights

Eklund has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).

Eklund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.

He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.

Panthers defensive stats

The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.

Eklund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/12/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 21:13 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-0 11/9/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 21:08 Home W 3-2 11/7/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 21:54 Home W 2-1 11/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 10-2 11/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:25 Home L 10-1 10/29/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:57 Away L 3-1 10/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:01 Away L 3-0 10/26/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 6-0 10/24/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 15:59 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

