Will William Eklund Score a Goal Against the Panthers on November 14?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Florida Panthers is scheduled for Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET. Will William Eklund find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will William Eklund score a goal against the Panthers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)
Eklund stats and insights
- Eklund has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored against the Panthers this season in one game (one shot).
- Eklund has picked up two goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has an 11.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.2 shots per game.
Panthers defensive stats
- The Panthers have given up 40 goals in total (2.9 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Panthers have shut out opponents once while averaging 17 hits and 15 blocked shots per game.
Eklund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|21:13
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|20:00
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|1
|0
|1
|21:08
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|21:54
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:21
|Home
|L 10-2
|11/2/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|18:25
|Home
|L 10-1
|10/29/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:57
|Away
|L 3-1
|10/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:01
|Away
|L 3-0
|10/26/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|15:59
|Away
|L 3-1
Sharks vs. Panthers game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
