William Eklund and the San Jose Sharks will be in action on Tuesday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Florida Panthers. Does a bet on Eklund intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

William Eklund vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Eklund Season Stats Insights

In 15 games this season, Eklund has averaged 18:10 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -7.

Eklund has a goal in two of 15 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Despite recording points in five of 15 games this season, Eklund has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In three of 15 games this season, Eklund has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Eklund's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

There is a 34.5% chance of Eklund having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Eklund Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 40 goals in total (2.9 per game) which ranks ninth.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+4).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Florida 15 Games 1 5 Points 1 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.