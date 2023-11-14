How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Providence Friars (2-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big Ten Games
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers shot 41.4% from the field last season, 2.7 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Friars allowed to opponents.
- In games Wisconsin shot better than 44.1% from the field, it went 9-1 overall.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Badgers scored 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71.0 the Friars gave up.
- When Wisconsin totaled more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin put up 66.5 points per game at home last season, compared to 67.3 points per game on the road.
- When playing at home, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than when playing on the road (71.0).
- In terms of three-pointers, Wisconsin performed better at home last season, making 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 threes per game and a 32.6% three-point percentage away from home.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
