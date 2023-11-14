The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) square off against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: FOX Sports Networks

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).

Wisconsin had a 9-1 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.

The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.

Last year, the Badgers averaged 65.3 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 71 the Friars gave up.

Wisconsin had a 6-2 record last season when scoring more than 71 points.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison

Offensively, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game in home games last season, compared to 67.3 points per game in road games.

The Badgers surrendered 60.7 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71 away from home.

In home games, Wisconsin sunk 0.8 more treys per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.4%) compared to when playing on the road (32.6%).

