How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take the court against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot higher than 44.1% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Friars finished 35th.
- Last year, the 65.3 points per game the Badgers put up were 5.7 fewer points than the Friars allowed (71).
- Wisconsin went 6-2 last season when scoring more than 71 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Wisconsin was worse when playing at home last year, averaging 66.5 points per game, compared to 67.3 per game away from home.
- The Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 71 on the road.
- Wisconsin sunk 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
