How to Watch Wisconsin vs. Providence on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Providence Friars (2-0) take on the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It begins at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers made 41.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.7 percentage points lower than the Friars allowed to their opponents (44.1%).
- Wisconsin went 9-1 when it shot better than 44.1% from the field.
- The Badgers were the 302nd-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Friars ranked 35th.
- Last year, the Badgers recorded 5.7 fewer points per game (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).
- When Wisconsin put up more than 71.0 points last season, it went 6-2.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Providence Stats Insights
- The Friars shot 45.6% from the field, 1.2% higher than the 44.4% the Badgers' opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Providence had a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shot better than 44.4% from the field.
- The Friars were the 35th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Badgers finished 317th.
- The Friars put up an average of 77.3 points per game last year, 13.7 more points than the 63.6 the Badgers gave up to opponents.
- Providence went 13-0 last season when allowing fewer than 65.3 points.
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively, Wisconsin posted 66.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 67.3 points per game away from home.
- In home games, the Badgers ceded 10.3 fewer points per game (60.7) than on the road (71.0).
- Wisconsin made 8.5 threes per game with a 37.4% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which was 0.8 more threes and 4.8% points better than it averaged in road games (7.7 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Providence Home & Away Comparison
- At home, Providence averaged 82.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 73.9.
- The Friars conceded fewer points at home (70.5 per game) than on the road (71.8) last season.
- Providence sunk more 3-pointers at home (7.1 per game) than away (6.2) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than on the road (34.4%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Arkansas State
|W 105-76
|Kohl Center
|11/10/2023
|Tennessee
|L 80-70
|Kohl Center
|11/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Robert Morris
|-
|Kohl Center
|11/20/2023
|Virginia
|-
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
Providence Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Columbia
|W 78-59
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/11/2023
|Milwaukee
|W 79-69
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
|11/17/2023
|Kansas State
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/24/2023
|Lehigh
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.