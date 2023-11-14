The Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) take on the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on Fox Sports 1.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Wisconsin vs. Providence matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Wisconsin Moneyline Providence Moneyline
BetMGM Wisconsin (-1.5) 141.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Wisconsin (-1.5) 141.5 -118 -102 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin won 13 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 16 times.
  • The Badgers and their opponents combined to hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.
  • Providence compiled a 16-13-0 record against the spread last season.
  • Friars games hit the over 14 out of 29 times last season.

Wisconsin Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +8000
  • Wisconsin is 38th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+8000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (eighth-best).
  • Wisconsin's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 1.2%.

Providence Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +15000
  • Providence's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.7%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.