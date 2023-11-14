Tuesday's contest at Amica Mutual Pavilion has the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) going head to head against the Providence Friars (2-0) at 6:00 PM ET (on November 14). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 84-70 victory as our model heavily favors Wisconsin.

According to our computer prediction, Wisconsin is projected to cover the spread (1.5) versus Providence. The two sides are projected to exceed the 141.5 total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Amica Mutual Pavilion Line: Wisconsin -1.5

Wisconsin -1.5 Point Total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (To Win): Wisconsin -120, Providence +100

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 84, Providence 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Providence

Pick ATS: Wisconsin (-1.5)



Wisconsin (-1.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin scored 65.3 points per game and allowed 63.6 last year, making them 328th in the nation offensively and 30th defensively.

The Badgers were 302nd in the nation in rebounds per game (29.5) and 283rd in rebounds allowed (32.7) last season.

Wisconsin was 300th in college basketball in assists (11.6 per game) last season.

Beyond the arc, the Badgers were 112th in the country in 3-pointers made per game (7.9) last year. They were 174th in 3-point percentage at 34.2%.

Last year, Wisconsin was 51st in the nation in 3-pointers allowed (6.2 per game) and 58th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.6%).

The Badgers took 59.8% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 40.2% from beyond it last season. In terms of makes, 66.8% of the Badgers' buckets were 2-pointers, and 33.2% were 3-pointers.

Providence Performance Insights

Offensively, Providence averaged 77.3 points per game (50th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It allowed 71 points per contest on defense (207th-ranked).

The Friars grabbed 34.8 rebounds per game (35th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 29.8 rebounds per contest (90th-ranked).

Providence delivered 14.6 dimes per game, which ranked them 70th in college basketball.

With 10.9 turnovers per game, the Friars ranked 84th in the country. They forced 11.4 turnovers per contest, which ranked 224th in college basketball.

Last year the Friars sank 6.6 treys per game (266th-ranked in college basketball) and shot 34.6% (156th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Providence allowed 6.8 treys per game (128th-ranked in college basketball). It allowed opponents to shoot 33.9% (194th-ranked) from downtown.

Providence attempted 40.8 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 68.1% of the shots it attempted (and 75.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 19.1 treys per contest, which were 31.9% of its shots (and 24.2% of the team's buckets).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.