Tuesday's contest between the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) and the Providence Friars (2-0) at Amica Mutual Pavilion is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-76, with Wisconsin securing the victory. Tipoff is at 6:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Wisconsin vs. Providence Score Prediction

Prediction: Wisconsin 78, Providence 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Wisconsin vs. Providence

Computer Predicted Spread: Wisconsin (-1.8)

Wisconsin (-1.8) Computer Predicted Total: 154.0

Wisconsin Performance Insights

Wisconsin ranked 328th in the nation last year with 65.3 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 30th with 63.6 points allowed per contest.

The Badgers grabbed 29.5 boards per game (302nd-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 32.7 rebounds per contest (283rd-ranked).

Last season Wisconsin ranked 300th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 11.6 per game.

The Badgers forced 11.3 turnovers per game last year (238th-ranked in college basketball), but they committed only 8 turnovers per game (best).

The Badgers were 112th in the country with 7.9 treys per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 174th with a 34.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

With 6.2 treys conceded per game, Wisconsin ranked 51st in college basketball. It allowed a 31.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 58th in college basketball.

Wisconsin attempted 34.2 two-pointers per game last year, which accounted for 59.8% of the shots it took (and 66.8% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 23.1 threes per contest, which were 40.2% of its shots (and 33.2% of the team's buckets).

