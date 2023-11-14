Wisconsin vs. Providence November 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
The Providence Friars (1-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (1-0) at 6:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 airing on Fox Sports 1.
Wisconsin vs. Providence Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: Fox Sports 1
Wisconsin Top Players (2022-23)
- Steven Crowl: 12.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Tyler Wahl: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Chucky Hepburn: 12.2 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Connor Essegian: 11.7 PTS, 3.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Max Klesmit: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
Providence Top Players (2022-23)
- Bryce Hopkins: 15.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Devin Carter: 13.0 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ed Croswell: 13.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jared Bynum: 10.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Noah Locke: 11.0 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Wisconsin vs. Providence Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Providence Rank
|Providence AVG
|Wisconsin AVG
|Wisconsin Rank
|50th
|77.3
|Points Scored
|65.3
|328th
|207th
|71.0
|Points Allowed
|63.6
|30th
|35th
|34.8
|Rebounds
|29.5
|302nd
|35th
|10.4
|Off. Rebounds
|6.7
|317th
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|7.9
|112th
|70th
|14.6
|Assists
|11.6
|300th
|84th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|8.0
|1st
