The Providence Friars (2-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (1-1) at Amica Mutual Pavilion on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1. There is no line set for the game.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wisconsin vs. Providence Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Providence, Rhode Island

Providence, Rhode Island Venue: Amica Mutual Pavilion

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Badgers Betting Records & Stats

Wisconsin and its opponent combined to go over the point total 14 out of 29 times last year.

The Badgers were 13-16-0 against the spread last season.

Providence (16-13-0 ATS) covered the spread 55.2% of the time, 10.4% more often than Wisconsin (13-16-0) last year.

Wisconsin vs. Providence Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Providence 77.3 142.6 71.0 134.6 143.0 Wisconsin 65.3 142.6 63.6 134.6 129.6

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Wisconsin Insights & Trends

The Badgers put up 5.7 fewer points per game last year (65.3) than the Friars allowed (71.0).

When it scored more than 71.0 points last season, Wisconsin went 4-3 against the spread and 6-2 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wisconsin vs. Providence Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Providence 16-13-0 14-15-0 Wisconsin 13-16-0 14-15-0

Wisconsin vs. Providence Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Providence Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-6 Away Record 6-6 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 82.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 73.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 8-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.