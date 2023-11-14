Should you wager on Yegor Sharangovich to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Montreal Canadiens meet up on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.

Will Yegor Sharangovich score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Sharangovich stats and insights

Sharangovich has scored in two of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Canadiens.

Sharangovich has no points on the power play.

He takes 1.8 shots per game, and converts 8.0% of them.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens are 25th in goals allowed, conceding 51 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.8 hits and 18.1 blocked shots per game.

Sharangovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/11/2023 Senators 0 0 0 13:55 Away L 4-1 11/10/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:12 Away L 5-4 SO 11/7/2023 Predators 2 0 2 17:55 Home W 4-2 11/4/2023 Kraken 1 1 0 18:43 Away W 6-3 11/1/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:33 Home L 4-3 10/29/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 9:23 Away L 5-2 10/26/2023 Blues 0 0 0 14:21 Home L 3-0 10/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 14:42 Home L 3-1 10/22/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 15:46 Away L 6-2 10/20/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

