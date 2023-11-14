Will Zemgus Girgensons Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 14?
When the Buffalo Sabres play the Boston Bruins on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, will Zemgus Girgensons find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Zemgus Girgensons score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Girgensons stats and insights
- Girgensons has scored in two of 15 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not faced the Bruins yet this season.
- Girgensons has no points on the power play.
- He takes 1.3 shots per game, and converts 10.0% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins are the stingiest squad in the NHL by allowing 28 total goals (two per game).
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.6 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Girgensons recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:30
|Away
|L 4-0
|11/10/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:49
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:05
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/3/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/1/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|14:01
|Away
|W 5-2
|10/29/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|12:03
|Home
|W 4-0
|10/27/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|11:12
|Away
|L 5-4
|10/24/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|16:21
|Away
|W 6-4
|10/23/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sabres vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG-B, and NESN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.